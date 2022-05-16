Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.11

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 77935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($34.21) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.63) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $23.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

