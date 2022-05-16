Klever (KLV) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.10 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Klever has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0199 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $67.67 million and $7.10 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klever alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00510761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,839.48 or 1.67824021 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008433 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.