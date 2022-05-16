Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 226,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.02. 4,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.