KeyFi Price Down 24% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $290,190.04 and approximately $471.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00522797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,673.25 or 1.76464928 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004734 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.