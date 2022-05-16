Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 3579 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMT. Barclays cut their target price on Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert acquired 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

