Keep3rV1 Trading Down 53.1% Over Last 7 Days (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be purchased for about $118.15 or 0.00392819 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $17.89 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

