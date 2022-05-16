Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have GBX 1,200 ($14.79) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 2,100 ($25.89).

KNOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,880 ($23.18) to GBX 1,400 ($17.26) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,048 ($12.92) on Friday. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($25.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,269.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,556.64.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including cloud and engineering, data and artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and service and experience design for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

