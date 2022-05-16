Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of KDMN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Kadmon has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50.
Kadmon Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kadmon (KDMN)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.