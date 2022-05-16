Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Down 39.6% in April

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the April 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBAXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 72 to CHF 70 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.39. 161,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,265. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. Julius Bär Gruppe has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

