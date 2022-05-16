JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,471 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.19. 11,350,854 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average is $50.39.

