JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to “Neutral”

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on JOYY in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $97.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.46. JOYY has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $90.21.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $663.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.42 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOYY will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 2,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 370.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 34,774 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in JOYY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as live talk with other users, make video calls, and watch trend videos; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls, text messages, and photo and video sharing.

