JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 32,772 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,229,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $503,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.33 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

