JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 292,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $620,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

Shares of CFG opened at $38.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

