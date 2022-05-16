JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $643,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $65.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

