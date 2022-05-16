JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 411,372 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,545,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $490,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $46,618,000. Trek Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 126,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,548 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000.

ESGU opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

