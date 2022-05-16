JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.12. The company had a trading volume of 537,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $115.37 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $349.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

