JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $533.46 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.12% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $533,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.72.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

