JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $557,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Welltower by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 8.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Welltower by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.37 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

