JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 111,946 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.51% of Copart worth $542,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $111.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.41 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.