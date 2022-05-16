JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €22.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSM. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR:PSM opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.23 and a 200-day moving average of €12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($20.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.