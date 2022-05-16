Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 6.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Rating) shot up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.85 and last traded at C$5.65. 146,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 545,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOY. Stifel Firstegy raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$306.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.98.

Journey Energy ( TSE:JOY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$39.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

