Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lessened by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,513,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,515,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,941,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $468.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.92 and its 200-day moving average is $170.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

