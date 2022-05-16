Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DKNG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $12.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.07.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 220.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 37.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 324.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 182,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

