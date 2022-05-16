JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,004 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at $8,565,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in JD.com by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 47.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 206.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $51.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.10.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC cut their target price on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.87.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

