Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 2,865 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,158. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

