Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 11,799 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,799 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,715 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,877. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.11.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.52.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

