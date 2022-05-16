Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,435. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.43.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

