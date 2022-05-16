Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases 6,639 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Infosys by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 191,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,799. The company has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

