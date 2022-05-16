Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 118,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,822,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.05) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.92. 33,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.82. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

