Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Invests $940,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

