Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $17.21 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,186 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,754,000 after purchasing an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,305,000 after purchasing an additional 179,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.02. 154,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,591. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.