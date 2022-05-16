Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $1.34 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after buying an additional 223,260 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 550,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,172,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ING Groep by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ING Groep by 60,131.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 301,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,164,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2452 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

