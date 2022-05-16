Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 1,510 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.79. 120,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,890. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.