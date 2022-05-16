Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Buys 13,140 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.67. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.97.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

