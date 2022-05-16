Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NIPOF stock opened at $457.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $492.89. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52 week low of $457.38 and a 52 week high of $607.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment (Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

