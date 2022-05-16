Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Macquarie cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden bought 500,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $15,968,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock valued at $85,656,066 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 425,300 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,411,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,854,000 after purchasing an additional 391,855 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,190,000 after purchasing an additional 198,897 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

