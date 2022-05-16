James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.33.

James River Group stock opened at $25.52 on Friday. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $39.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.01.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

In other James River Group news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in James River Group during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in James River Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

