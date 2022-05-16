Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) Short Interest Up 48.6% in April

Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jack Creek Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,005. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Jack Creek Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

