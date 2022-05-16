Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IVN. Citigroup upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.11.

Shares of TSE IVN opened at C$9.90 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 167.80. The company has a current ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 19.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.78.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

