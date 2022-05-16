iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.50. 18,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day moving average is $107.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.