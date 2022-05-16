iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,507,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 943,390 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,506,000 after buying an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.46. The stock had a trading volume of 489,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,449. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

