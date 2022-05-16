iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.4% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 385,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,973,000 after buying an additional 37,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,444,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $401.71. 4,943,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,105,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $386.78 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

