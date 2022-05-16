iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,387 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $155,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $404.52. 206,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,359. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $386.78 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

