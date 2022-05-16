iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.2% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $108,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 117,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,380. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $231.95 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.