iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after acquiring an additional 574,056 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,158,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $242.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,380. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.95 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.84.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

