iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

