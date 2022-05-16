iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.74. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,703. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.16 and a 52-week high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average is $118.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

