iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 41,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

