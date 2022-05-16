iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $149.56 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

