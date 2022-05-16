iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $220.17 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

